Youth creates fake Insta ID of a company for allegedly cheating friend

CHENNAI: A youth who created a fake Instagram ID in the name of a private firm and posted abusive messages was arrested by the city police. The accused, Venkatesh (25), told the police that the company took Rs 3 lakh from his friend and did not offer her a job and cheated her, for which he took revenge.

The West Zone cyber crime wing unit registered a case based on a complaint from Prabhu (41), an executive of the firm. Prabhu noted there were also abusive messages sent to the women staff of the company.

When Prabhu reached out to the accused to delete the account, he allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh in cryptocurrency to delete the content. A team led by Inspector Shanthi Devi conducted a detailed probe and traced the suspect to Maduravoyal and arrested the accused.