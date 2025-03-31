Youth crashes into Governor’s convoy in Chennai; sustains serious injuries

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: A 24-year-old physiotherapy student sustained severe injuries after his bike collided with the Governor’s security convoy on GST Road near Guindy.

Santosh, a resident of Poonthottam 2nd Street in St Thomas Mount, is a student at Chettinad Hospital And Research Institute, Kelambakkam.

The Governor’s security convoy was travelling from Raj Bhavan and entered the Chennai Airport through Gate No 6, added a Daily Thanthi report.

The convoy, which had been travelling with police vehicles, was immediately halted following the accident.

Officers from St Thomas Mount Traffic Investigation Unit, who were part of the convoy assisted the injured youth.

The man was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance and he has sustained injuries to his face, legs, hands and wrists.

He is currently receiving intensive treatment at Parvathi Hospital, Chromepet.

Despite the incident, the Governor’s return from Tiruchy, scheduled for 8:50 pm, remained unaffected.

The convoy carrying the Governor continued its journey from the airport to the Governor’s residence in Guindy without further delay.

Authorities have registered a case under sections 281 and 123b regarding the accident and are continuing their investigation.

Preliminary reports suggest that the young man, in a hurry to reach his home in St Thomas Mount, failed to observe the red signal while approaching the airport gate, leading to the crash.

Governor RN Ravi left Chennai for Tiruchy on Sunday afternoon in an Indigo flight and returned back to Chennai at 9 pm.