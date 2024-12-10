Youth brutally attacked by gang in Porur; links to ganja trade being probed

CHENNAI: Tamil, a 23-year-old resident of Thelliyar Agaram near Iyyappanthangal here, who has multiple cases registered against him at the Porur police station, was attacked by a gang on Monday night.

Tamil, who was sitting and talking with his friends in Thelliyar Agaram area, was suddenly called away by a group who had arrived in five vehicles. Once Tamil was isolated, the assailants, who had knives with them, launched a brutal attack on the youth. Tamil collapsed to the ground while the gang fled the scene, said a Daily Thanthi report.

On their way, they attacked Surya, a teenager from one of the northern states, who was walking along the road. In a fit of frenzy, the gang also damaged parked two-wheelers and cars with their knives before leaving the spot.

All of these events were captured in CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood.

The injured Tamil was later rescued and rushed to a private hospital in Porur where he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and is currently receiving treatment.

Initial probe revealed that Tamil had enmity with a Sabari from Kattupakkam related to the sale of ganja. Sabari, along with his associates, was found to be involved in the assault on Tamil last night. The police are also investigating to ascertain if there are more underlying reasons and are also on an active hunt for the gang of assailants.

Locals, meanwhile, said that they have repeatedly informed the police about rising ganja sales in the neighbourhood, opining that this may have fuelled the factional conflict. However, they allege that the cops have not acted on these complaints and that intelligence officials are protecting those involved in the illegal drug trade, the Daily Thanthi report added.