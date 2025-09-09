Youth attacks two women during chain-snatching bid in Perungalathur

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly attacked two women during a chain-snatching attempt in Perungalathur on Tuesday.

Police said Viji (34) of Tambaram Sanatorium, who was looking for a rental house, had gone with her relative Vijayalakshmi (35) of Duraipakkam to Kattabomman Street near Perungalathur bus stand. A youth tried to snatch Vijayalakshmi’s chain, and when she resisted, he attacked both women on the face and eyes before fleeing, Daily Thanthi reported.

Following a complaint, the Peerkankaranai police launched an investigation and identified the accused as Sathya (23) of Kamaraj Nagar, Perungalathur. He was arrested and remanded in custody.