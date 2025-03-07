Your Mahabalipuram Shore Temple visit will soon get more ‘immersive’

CHENNAI: The historical Shore Temple in Mahabalipuram is all set to get a facelift as the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) has accorded its Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance to Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) to implement the 'Immersive Experience at the Shore Temple' project under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme.

Under the Rs 24.72-crore project, the TTDC will restore the vishnu tank, construct steps to the mahishasura rock, apart from building toilets, making provisions for drinking water, and constructing connecting roads and pedestrian facilities. An interpretation centre has also been proposed. Since the project area falls under CRZ-II, the TTDC had sought clearance from the authority.

"Traffic congestion, lack of parking space and public convenience, dilapidated interpretation facility, lack of beach amenities and safety components were all ruining tourist experience,” the TTDC said in its proposal to TNSCZMA.

The TTDC has stated that over 40 acres of land adjacent to the Shore Temple is available, while land around the temple is under various state departments. The Immersive Experience project will be implemented on 17.41 acres and the remaining land will be reserved for future developments.

As the Shore Temple falls under the prohibited and regulated areas of the Archaeological Survey of India site, the TTDC has been instructed to obtain the approval of the National Monuments Authority. Strong, artificial lighting should not be directed towards the sea so as to leave marine life undisturbed, it instructed.

Also, the authority has directed the TTDC to conduct a heritage impact assessment in consultation with the ASI to evaluate any potential impacts of digital and interactive installations on the site's cultural heritage, and a visitor carrying capacity assessment to ensure sustainable management of tourist flow. The temple premises should be maintained as a plastic-free zone.

As the total built-up area is around 3,240 sq m, the proposal does not require CRZ clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. But the project requires further clearance from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning based on the TNSCZMA clearance.

As per a TTDC estimation, the Shore Temple witnesses an average tourist footfall of around 12 lakh per year.

