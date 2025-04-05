Young woman sexually assaulted at Tiruvottiyur railway station; accused arrested

CHENNAI: A young woman was sexually assaulted at Tiruvottriyur railway station by a man identified as Dilli Babu, a resident of Old Washermanpet.

The Korukkupet railway police responded to the complaint and arrested the accused shortly after the assault was reported, added a Thanthi TV report.

In a recent similar incident at Pazhavanthangal railway station, where a woman police officer alleged a sexual assault.

These incidents have raised serious concerns about women's safety at railway stations in Chennai.