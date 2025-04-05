Begin typing your search...

    Young woman sexually assaulted at Tiruvottiyur railway station; accused arrested

    The Korukkupet railway police responded to the complaint and arrested the accused shortly after the assault was reported, added a Thanthi TV report.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 April 2025 12:01 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-05 06:32:26  )
    Young woman sexually assaulted at Tiruvottiyur railway station; accused arrested
    X

    CCTV footage; accused Dilli Babu

    CHENNAI: A young woman was sexually assaulted at Tiruvottriyur railway station by a man identified as Dilli Babu, a resident of Old Washermanpet.

    The Korukkupet railway police responded to the complaint and arrested the accused shortly after the assault was reported, added a Thanthi TV report.

    In a recent similar incident at Pazhavanthangal railway station, where a woman police officer alleged a sexual assault.

    These incidents have raised serious concerns about women's safety at railway stations in Chennai.

    Tiruvottiyursexual assaultsexual abuse case
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X