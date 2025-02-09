Begin typing your search...
Young man dies while watching cricket match in Chennai
CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man died while watching a cricket match at the Nandanam ground in Chennai on Sunday.
According to a Thanthi TV report, The man, identified as Karthik, was cheering enthusiastically during the game when he suddenly experienced breathing difficulties. He collapsed and was later declared dead.
Further details are awaited.
