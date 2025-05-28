Young man dances to death at wedding reception in Tondiarpet

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man collapsed and died while dancing at a wedding reception in Tondiarpet on Tuesday due to suspected health complications.

The deceased was identified as Subash Chandra Bose of Purasawalkam. On Tuesday, Subash had gone to his friend’s wedding reception and was dancing continuously with his friends to the DJ’s music when he fainted.

Alarmed, his friends attempted to resuscitate him and then rushed him to a private hospital nearby where he was declared as brought dead.

On information, New Washermenpet Police secured Subash’s body and moved it to a GH for post-mortem. Police are awaiting the results to ascertain the cause of death.