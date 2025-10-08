Yacht club executive slips into sea at Chennai Port, dies

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old executive of the Royal Madras Yacht Club (RMYC) died after he accidentally fell into the sea while walking near the club office inside the Chennai Port on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as K Mohan, a resident of Chinna Sekkadu near Manali. Investigations by the police revealed that Mohan was walking along the boardwalk near the club while speaking on his mobile phone when he slipped and fell into the sea.

His family members filed a missing complaint at the Fort police station, as he did not return home. Following the complaint, the police conducted searches.

On Tuesday, police were alerted about Mohan’s body trapped between boulders along the port’s shoreline. His body was secured and sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Govt General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Police have registered a case and are questioning RMYC management and port officials on the incident.