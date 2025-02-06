'Yaanai Thiruvizha’: Honouring elephants as cultural icons, raising awareness on man-animal clashes

CHENNAI: In the lush landscapes of Tamil Nadu, where ancient temples and traditions preserve itself in all its glory, elephants stand as a towering symbol of cultural pride, spiritual significance and historic legacy.

These gentle giants participate in rituals and processions across many temples, such as the Madurai Meenakshi Temple and Brihadeeswarar Temple. Sangam literature frequently mentions elephants in war, royal processions, and as symbols of prosperity. Tamil poetry, such as in the Purananuru, describes the grandeur of elephants in battle and their role in the lives of kings.

To honour their magnificence, the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Government, is organising a two-day event- ‘Yaanai Thiruvizha’ (Gaj Utsav in Tamil Nadu), which will be an amalgam of art, culture, children's activities, and panel discussions. "Elephants are more than just a symbol of our heritage; they are keystone species that shape our ecosystems. Gaj Utsav Tamil Nadu is a call to action—a reminder that their survival depends on our collective commitment to coexistence and conservation,” says Jose Louies, chief executive officer, WTI. For Saymanti B, the assistant manager and officer in charge, it is a celebration of deep-rooted connection between elephants and our culture, inspiring us to protect these magnificent beings and their habitats.

Gaja Yatra: Elephant’s Journey through Tamizh Art and Fine Art is one of the sessions which explores the profound influence of elephants in Tamil art and fine arts, showcasing their representation as cultural and artistic icons.

Ina Puri, an author, who is also the curator of the exhibition, is quite conscious and aware of the environment and wildlife. The exhibition will display works of five artists from Chennai.

“These are people who are doing very important work. And they also value the elephant,” Ina Puri says. “These are not decorative items to display in your drawing room. These are works that come with a message.”

The exhibition aims to create awareness regarding the conflict zones where elephants and humans are forever in combat and conflict. “We are trying to tell people that they are peaceful animals if you let them walk their trail and to create awareness to reach out to more people so that they do not get into this constant battle with wildlife, killing them,” she highlights.

The five artists talk about their deep rooted connection to elephants and the change they strive to bring in the society through their installations.

Transparent Route

Elephants have walked the same ancient paths for centuries, but now their journeys are met with shattered glass, and the deadly force of human expansion. Transparent Route reflects this painful reality—ghostly figures of elephants in motion, searching for a home that is disappearing. Every scratch on their bodies tells a story of struggle, every obstruction a reminder of our encroachment. Through this piece, I aim to inspire a collective responsibility to mitigate deforestation, reduce human-wildlife conflict, and ensure a sustainable coexistence with the majestic creatures.

— Ezhilarasan Ezhumale

Ezhilarasan Ezhumale; Transparent Route

Destruction of Routes

My work is created with the motif that destruction of elephant routes is a tragedy born from human greed. Once, these gentle giants roamed freely, traveling great distances in search of food, crossing mountains, and returning home after months of migration. But now, their ancient paths have been blocked by fences, their forests stolen, and their lives threatened by electrified barriers. If we continue down this path, we are not just erasing elephants; we are dismantling the very ecosystems that sustain life.

— Ramkumar Kannadasan

Ramkumar Kannadasan; Destruction of Routes

Connection of Souls

This piece of art is my heartfelt tribute to the majestic Asian elephant and the profound connection I share with them. Born from a dream that held purpose and meaning, this piece is a product of my deepest inspirations, drawing from the grandeur of temple architecture and the soulful bond between humans and elephants. It celebrates the presence of elephants across Asia, highlighting the countries they inhabit and the intricate dynamics of their herds. More than just a visual representation, this sculpture echoes the sound of my emotions, capturing the silent yet powerful communication between an elephant and my soul.

— A Prabhu

A Prabhu; Connection of Souls

Gajanana- A Symbol of Resilience, Sustainability

In a world grappling with the dual crises of waste management and wildlife conservation, the 6-foot-tall steel elephant sculpture I made stands as a testament to the transformative potential of creativity and sustainability. Crafted from repurposed steel scrap, the sculpture breathes new life into discarded materials, reshaping cold, industrial metal into a formidable form of an elephant—a symbol of strength, intelligence, and harmony. The raw textures and metallic finish underscore the adaptability of both nature and human ingenuity, reinforcing the urgent message that sustainability is not merely a choice but a necessity. Elephants, deeply connect to their environment and epitomise endurance, mirror and broaden the mission: to demonstrate how waste can be recycled and inspire a shift toward responsible consumption.

— Jacob Jebaraj

Jacob Jebaraj; Jacob's Gajanana - A Symbol of Resilience and Sustainability

Widhu (tree)- A Tribute to Sustainability and Conservation

From discarded wood emerges a symbol of resilience—an elephant, crafted from reclaimed materials, reminding us that beauty can be born from what we overlook. Elephants, revered across cultures as symbols of resilience and guardianship of nature, are a poignant choice for this project. My work speaks of sustainability and conservation. Just as elephants shape ecosystems, we must shape a future where creativity and responsibility coexist. In repurposing waste, we do not just honour the elephant—we honour the planet and our role in its preservation.

— Aidan Elias Sebastian

Aidan Elias Sebastian; Widhu (tree) - A Tribute to Sustainability and Conservation

Yaanai Thiruvizha (Gaj Utsav Tamil Nadu) is taking place on February 7 and 8, at Guindy Auditorium, Guindy National Park. The Gaja Yatra: Elephant’s Journey through Tamizh Art and Fine Art will be on February 7, between 5.25 pm to 6.20 pm.