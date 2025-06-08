WtE project will take off after public nod, environment clearance, says GCC

CHENNAI: The Chennai corporation clarified that the Waste to Energy project would be implemented after obtaining consent from the public and environmental clearance, as the Federation of North Chennai Welfare Residents Association raised objections, citing health and environmental threats.

The Solid Waste Management (SWM) wing of the Chennai Corporation wrote the letter stating that the emission from the incinerator of WtE would be continuously monitored by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and GCC, and over 40 per cent of the money allocated to establish the plant will be used for this monitoring process ensuring high standards of operation.

The ash from the incinerator would be safely disposed of in a sanitary landfill, thus, the residents of Kodungaiyur need not worry about their health and hygiene, said the letter.

Mayor Priya echoed the assurance and pointed out that a WtE plant functions in the heart of Paris, close to the Eiffel Tower, causing no harm, and the same method will be followed here.

The civic body added that 10 such plants operate across India without causing any harm to the public or the environment. After obtaining consent from Kodungaiyur residents and environment clearance, this plant will be established, clarified the GCC.

The RWA members, however, shot down the Mayor's assurance and were firm on dropping the project. Hundreds of residents and federation members conducted a human chain against the project.

The local body is set to establish a WtE plant in Kodungaiyur to incinerate the daily waste being generated in the city, as the dumpyard is causing environmental problems.