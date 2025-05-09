WTE plant causes health hazard, withdraw it, demand environmental activists

CHENNAI: After visiting the families allegedly facing health hazards due to the installation of the waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Hyderabad, a team of environmental activists demanded the Corporation to withdraw its proposal to set up a similar plant here.

“The WtE model is inefficient and lazy. Also, it’s a health hazard to the public,” said TK Shanmugam, president, Federation of North Chennai Welfare Residents Association (FNCWRA). “Conduct a discussion with residents and environmental activists to find a better solution to clear the waste.”

A team consisting of members from FNCWRA, environmental activists and Ward 4 Councillor R Jayaraman CPM visited Hyderabad to meet the public allegedly affected by the WTE plant established in Jawahar Nagar, seven years ago. “We met the families residing in Karmika Nagar, YSR Nagar, Gabbilalpet, and other areas which are in very close proximity to the Jawahar Nagar WTE plant. Even spending an hour in these areas made it difficult for us to breathe. There was a burning sensation in my lips and nose. I don’t know how these people have been living there for the seven years,” recalled Shanmugam.

Families residing in these areas are marginalised and from economically weaker section. They are forced to spend thousands each year for medical treatment due to the toxic gas from the WTE plant. “Most residents are affected with skin and respiratory-related diseases. Senior citizens are also experiencing heart-related problems. Mothers are not letting their kids to play outside,” he added. “The plant has stolen the quality and healthy life of the people residing there.”

The ash emitting from it has contaminated 18 lakes around the locality, and also the groundwater table. A recent test conducted by IIT experts revealed that the total dissolved solids found in the water is 2000 PPM. The WHO recommendation is below 500 PPM for drinking water.

“There are many better alternative solutions to deal with the waste, than incinerating them. Mayor Priya should hold talks with public and environmental activists like us for a better solution rather than a WtE model,” opined Shanmugam.

Concurring with him was CPM councillor Jayaraman, who added that they were “not ready to believe that the proposed WTE plant in Kodungaiyur would be in high standards” and that it would not be a public health hazard.

Shanmugam also said that they were resolved to hold a human chain event on May 25, demanding the Corporation withdraw the WTE plant from Kodungaiyur. “We’re also planning to meet Chief Minister Stalin about it,” he stated