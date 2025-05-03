Write shop name boards in Tamil; Chennai Corporation tells traders, vendors

CHENNAI: The GCC conducted meetings with traders, vendors and restaurant owners at Ripon building about making Tamil as a prominent language on all the shop name boards in the city.

On Friday, GCC officials told the representatives of traders, vendors and restaurants in the city to write the shop name boards in Tamil.

A press note stated that a special committee was constituted in all the districts headed by the district collector to ensure all the commercial establishments have name boards in Tamil. The committee will also conduct an awareness campaign to shop owners by issuing pamphlets emphasising the importance of making name boards in Tamil, said the note.

The civic body also stated that violators would be fined up to Rs 2,000 under the provisions of TN Shops and Establishment Rules, 1948. It may be noted that several councillors had demanded in the council meeting held on Wednesday that all shops and commercial establishments should display name boards in Tamil. GCC commissioner J Kumaragurubaran assured that actions would be initiated to implement the demand.