WRD releases 1,200 cusecs of surplus water from Chembarambakkam lake

CHENNAI: The Water Resource Department (WRD) has increased the release of surplus water from 600 cusecs to 1,200 cusecs from the Chemberambakkam lake on November 17 (Monday).

Residents of villages in the low-lying areas on both sides of Adyar River, such as Sirukalathur, Kavanur, Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam, Vazhudiyampedu, and Thiruneermalai, are advised to exercise caution.

One of the primary sources of drinking water to Chennai, Chembarambakkam lake spans over 25.51 sqkm.

As of Monday, the water reserve was 21.39 feet (of the total height of 24feet), and inflow was 100 cubic feet as of 6 am.

To prevent the continuous rise in water level and its impact on the low-lying areas of Chennai, 600 cusecs of surplus had been released from November 14, which was increased to 1,200 cusecs on Monday.