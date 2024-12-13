WRD releases 1000 cusecs of water from Chembarabakkam reservoir as inflow surge

CHENNAI: With the reservoir's water level reaching 23.29 feet on Friday morning, the Water Resources Department (WRD) started releasing 1,000 cusecs of water at 8 am from Chembarambakkam reservoir.

In addition, the water discharge from the Poondi reservoir has increased to 12,000 cusecs with an increase in water inflow in the reservoir.

Meanwhile, the department will start discharging 500 cusecs of water from Red Hills lake at 9 am.

Due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the reservoir, the inflow is steadily increasing from Thursday, and a flood warning was issued to the people living in the low-lying areas.

The water level has reached 23.28 feet against the total height of 24 feet, and the inflow has increased to 6,498 cusecs on Friday morning.

As a precautionary measure, the department has opened the shutters of the reservoir by releasing 1,000 cusecs of water.

It is noted that as the inflow to the lake continues to increase, additional water will be gradually released.

A first-level flood warning has been issued for those staying in low-lying areas, including Kundrathur, Thiruneermalai, and Tirumudivakkam, and take precautions.

Meanwhile, as the inflow in the catchment area of the Poondi reservoir is 9,890 cusecs. The water outflow has increased from 5,000 cusecs to 12,000 cusecs from the reservoir at 6.30 am on Friday.

The flood warning has been issued to the residents in the low-lying areas and staying near the water bodies.