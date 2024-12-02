WRD diverts 200 cusecs of water from Arni River to Poondi Reservoir

CHENNAI: The WRD is diverting 200 cusecs of water from the Arni River to the Poondi Reservoir through the Kandaleru Poondi Supply Canal for Chennai's drinking water needs.

The department has decided to divert 200 cusecs from the surplus water in the river to increase the drinking water storage for Chennai.

At present, the cumulative storage of the four reservoirs in Chennai stands at 6.950 tmc, compared to the full storage capacity of 11.760 tmc.