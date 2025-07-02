WRD begins flood mitigation works in south Chennai

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has commenced flood mitigation works to address waterlogging in the southern parts of Chennai. This is part of the 12 integrated flood mitigation projects for which the department received approval from the State government.

These projects, which were announced in the State budget, would alleviate flooding in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram districts, said a statement, adding that the government has allocated Rs 338 crore for the projects for 2025-26 financial year.

In the first phase of the work that was launched on Monday by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, WRD has initiated the flood mitigation work to reduce the floods in Chennai suburbs at a cost of Rs 27 crore.

The statement further said that the integrated flood management project had been designed for Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram. For Chennai, a sum of Rs 260 crore has been earmarked, which includes a dedicated flood alleviation project for Ambattur Industrial Estate.

The department would take up drain and culvert works to establish a flood release channel from South Buckingham Canal near Okkiyam Maduvu to the sea. The flood relief works near Pallikaranai marsh will be taken up at a cost of Rs 91 crore, the release added.

Wok on the macro drain works along the tributaries of the Adyar river has also commenced at a cost of Rs 35 crore. Works are on for the formation of a riverine reservoir and rehabilitation of Somangalam tributary in Kundrathur taluk at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

Similarly, five works for Tiruvallur district, which would benefit Tirunindravur and parts of Avadi, at a cost of Rs 91 crore; strengthening of Arani river bund at Rs 8.5 crore, and bank works to mitigate flood in Tiruttani area would be taken up under the project, the release added.