WRD plans 1.2 km canal to avert flooding in south Chennai, awaits nod

CHENNAI: The monsoons are a gamble for the residents of south Chennai. To mitigate flooding in the area, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has proposed a 1.2 km "cut and cover" canal to drain surplus water from Buckingham canal at Uthandi into sea.

The Rs 9.1 crore project will start from the Indian Maritime University in Uthandi, pass under VGP’s Second Main Road, and empty into the sea.

A senior Water Resource Department official said surplus floodwater from the Pallikaranai marshland—estimated at 16,000 cusecs— which drains to Okkiyum Madavu, which currently takes an 18-km detour to reach the sea near Muttukadu. “The South Buckingham Canal can handle 7,100 cusecs. But during intense northeast monsoon spells, it receives about 8,050 cusecs, which is 950 cusecs in excess. It takes two to three days for this water to drain,” said a WRD official.

This delay results in waterlogging across several localities, including Velachery, Pallikaranai, Nanmangalam, Perungudi, Neelankarai, Injambakkam and Karapakkam. The proposed canal is designed to carry 550 cusecs and follows a cut-and-cover model.

"We're awaiting administrative sanction. Once cleared, we will begin work and we are aiming to finish it before this monsoon," the official added.

The WRD officials added that this is a pilot project, and similar straight-cut canals are planned in Vettuvankeni, Kazhipattur and near VGP Marine Kingdom in future phases.

Residents in flood-prone areas have welcomed the move. "Last year, we had to buy a boat just to move around. Around 25 localities in TANSI Nagar in Velachery were inundated with 5–6 feet of water. The government should also clear encroachments in Velachery and Perungudi lakes," said M Bala Krishnan, secretary, TANSI Nagar Welfare Association.