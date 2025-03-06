Worried over disabled child, lawyer leaps to death off flyover in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old lawyer, who jumped from the Vyasarpadi flyover on Tuesday, succumbed to his injuries at the Government General Hospital. Probe revealed that the man, Manish Kumar, is a native of Maduranthagam and was living in a rented house in Kondithope.

On Tuesday, he drove his bike atop the flyover, climbed the parapet wall, and jumped off flyover.

Probe revealed that he was depressed as he worried about his younger child, who is autistic. Police handed over Manish Kumar's body to his parents after performing post-mortem examination on Wednesday.