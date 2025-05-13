Worn-out Balaji Street irks residents of Ambattur zone

CHENNAI: Though Balaji Street in Ambattur (Zone 7) is one of the main stretches that connects the neighbourhood, commuters, pedestrians and even auto rickshaw drivers avoid the road like it’s infected with a killer virus.

The entire stretch is completely worn out, and has remained in its current condition for the last eight years, said residents to DT Next.

Alleging neglect by the local administration, commuters lamented over the health challenges they have been facing after plying on this road. “I’ve been an auto driver for more than five years, and I have to use this road all the time. The dilapidated condition of this road has given me severe back pain,” said the young driver.

Another problem that’s fatal are accidents. “On this stretch, accidents involving school kids and office-goers are common. It happens every day. Due to the road condition, two-wheeler riders over-speed to reach their destination on time, and often skid here,” said a shopkeeper.

Residents of Ward 83, Vivekanandar Nagar, Balaji Street, said that the road on Balaji Street connected them to other parts of the city. “We completely rely on this road, it’s a nightmare to navigate it,” said residents. “During rainy days, especially at night, it’s worse as water stagnates, turning the road slushy, and covering huge potholes with water. It’s like a misadventure, except we have to be prepared to face accidents.”

When contacted, assistant engineer of the zone admitted to Dt Next that the road was laid eight years ago, and has not been repaired or maintained. “Yes, it’s in bad shape, we’ve initiated steps to lay a new road. On Friday, a team visited the spot and conducted a survey too. Initial steps will be completed soon, and in two months, residents will get a new road,” he assured.