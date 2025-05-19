World Hypertension Day: Doctors push for salt cuts, stress control, lifestyle changes

CHENNAI: Marking World Hypertension Day on Saturday, three medical associations joined hands in Chennai to spotlight the growing public health challenge of high blood pressure in India. Organised by the World Hypertension League (WHL), in collaboration with the Indian Society of Hypertension and its Tamil Nadu Chapter, the event saw participants and doctors involved in the awareness and screening initiative.

Hypertension or high BP happens when the heart has to pump harder than normal to push blood through the blood vessels. Often symptomless, it quietly damages the heart, kidneys, and brain over time. Doctors say it’s one of the most preventable causes of premature deaths, yet often goes unnoticed.

Dr SN Narasingan, VP, World Hypertension League, said, “If we don’t control BP, it can lead to anything from amnesia and kidney failure to stroke and cardiac arrest. Ten million people die every year and it’s deadlier than all other diseases combined.”

The role of hypertension-related issues in India and the causes for it depends on multiple factors like diet, little to lack of physical activity, stress etc. But the most important factor is the salt. “We usually consume 10-12 gm of salt a day but it should be under 5 gm. That alone can reduce the risk significantly,” he explained. “Cut down on carbohydrates, eat more protein and fibre, and keep your weight in check. Smoking and alcohol, too, are major contributors.”

Dr Narasingan also expressed concern over work-related stress and erratic sleep patterns. “Workaholics and anxiety push BP up. If night shifts are unavoidable, at least ensure eight hours of sleep, even if it’s during the day,” he said.

Attendees, many of whom had their BP checked, also signed a public pledge committing to regular BP checks and lifestyle changes to manage salt intake, weight, and stress. Organisers said the aim was to promote early detection and better self-management among the public, many of whom were unaware of having high BP.