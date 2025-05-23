Works start for Iyyappanthangal bus depot renovation

CHENNAI: Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises department TM Anbarasan, and Minister for HR&CE PK Sekarbabu, who is also the chairperson of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), laid foundation stones for various projects, including the upgradation of Iyyappanthangal Bus Depot.

During an event in Chennai on Thursday, the ministers kick-started the works for the bus depot, which will get a facelift at Rs 18.93 crore. Also, they laid foundation stones for the restoration of a temple pond spanning 1.42 acres in Kovur at Rs 4.98 crore.

Moreover, works to construct a multipurpose hall in Balakrishna Street in Adambakkam at Rs 9.91 crore were commenced on the day.

Housing and urban development department secretary Kakarla Usha, CMDA chief executive officer A Sivagnanam and Kancheepuram district collector Kalaiselvi Mohan took part in the event.