Works in full swing to complete re-laying of 79 bus route roads in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is gearing up to complete the road works along 79 bus routes as the northeast monsoon is set to kick in in a month.

Out of 79, road laying works at 26 routes were completed in all regions. A further 16 roads are in process, and 37 will be taken up soon. To improve commuters' safety, the civic body has identified 513 locations to install hazard markers on the centre medians across all 15 zones of the city. Earlier, 160 hazard markers were installed on main roads across the 15 zones. After identifying the 513 spots, the work is underway to install 353 hazard markers in the city.

A senior Bus Route Road (BRR) official stated that the road realignment and laying works are happening in full swing. The major road works, such as Konnur Main Road, Greams Road, Muthusamy Road, Ratan Bazar Road and DGS Dhinakaran Salai, are set to commence in the forthcoming days.

"SN Chetty Street, Rajaji Salai, Padikuppam Road, Anna Nagar 3rd Avenue Road, Tailors Road, and Binny Road are completed. The main roads like MS Koil Street, St Mary's Road, and Five Furlong Road works are in process," added the senior official.

Activists and residents raised their concerns about the milled road conditions across the city. Though it's essential to maintain the bus route roads, similar importance must be given to finishing the interior roads in the city.

"50 per cent of the interior roads in north Chennai have worsened and need to be completed before the monsoon. Additionally, while laying the interior roads, maintaining the manhole height above the surface of the road is essential. In the 10 to 12-foot interior road, four feet are eaten up by the manhole. The manhole lid always remains below six inches from the road surface. Paves the way for fatal accidents.. The Chennai corporation has to reduce the long formalities in laying the road," said TK Shanmugam, president, Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Association (FNCRWA).