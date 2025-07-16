Works going on to form town vending board in all zones

CHENNAI: The Corporation (GCC) is speeding up the process to form the town vending committee in all 15 zones. After the completion of the street vending committee last month, 6 street vendors were elected for the committee.

Now it has sent a notification to the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) and other members to appoint members to form the committee.

"The Corporation has sent notification to the police department and many resident welfare members to appoint a police officer in law and order and in traffic. Once the appointment of officials and other members is done, the GO will be passed," said the city revenue officer, K.P.Bhanuchandran.

The committees will be chaired by the respective Regional Deputy Commissioners (RDCs) in each region. The committees will start holding meetings to finalise vending zones across the city.

The committee comprises 14 members – 6 are elected from the vending committee election, and a member of the medical officer and a zonal executive engineer of the local authority, a representative of the trader association and the RWA and two members each from an NGO and CBO (Community-Based Organisations).