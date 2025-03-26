Worker dies in mudslide during underground sewage project in Pallikaranai

CHENNAI: A 59-year-old worker died and another injured in a mudslide that occurred during an underground sewage project work in Pallikaranai on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning when a 10-foot-deep trench was being dug on Bharathidasan Street in Pallikaranai for the underground sewage project, which is supervised by a private contractor on behalf of Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

While two workers, Anbu (59) and Tirupati (40) from Tirupattur were engaged in the digging, a sudden mudslide trapped both of them under the debris.

Despite efforts by other workers to rescue them, they both remained stuck.

Upon receiving information, the Pallikaranai police and firefighters arrived at the spot.

Rescue personnel used a Poclain machine to retrieve them. Tirupati was rescued immediately and rushed to the hospital, while Anbu was found dead after a 2 hours of rescue operation.

Anbu's body was sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem and injured Tirupati is undergoing treatment.

The Pallikaranai police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.