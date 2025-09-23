Begin typing your search...

    Worker dies in lift accident at Chennai mall

    The victim, identified as Rakesh, suffered severe head injuries after being struck inside the lift shaft and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report by Thanthi TV.

    23 Sept 2025 11:09 AM IST
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: A worker died after the lift he was repairing suddenly moved upwards at a private mall in Royapettah, Chennai, on Tuesday (September 23).

    Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

