Worker at timber godown near Puzhal crushed to death after crane cable snaps

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old worker at a timber godown near Puzhal died after a cable from the crane used for arranging wooden logs snapped and fell on him while at work.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh alias John of Kathirvedu near Puzhal. He was employed at a timber godown in Puzhal.

On Saturday, he was at the godown and was assisting other workers in loading the logs from the godown to a container trailer when the incident happened.

Rajesh was standing under the log when the crane's cable snapped and the boom and part of the log fell on Rajesh, crushing him to death. Puzhal police reached the scene on information and secured Rajesh's body and sent it to the government hospital for post-mortem.