Work on Chennai's premier convention centre in Muttukadu to begin soon

CHENNAI: The city is all set for a sprawling new convention centre along the East Coast Road in Muttukadu and work on it is expected to begin by second week of April.

According to a report in The Hindu, the state government is set to start work on the 'Kalaignar International Convention Centre' soon with chief minister M K Stalin laying the foundation stone for the project.

The convention centre spanning over 37.49 acres near Dakshin Chitra, is designed to put Chennai on the map as a destination for high-profile conferences, exhibitions, and cultural events.

With a budget of Rs 525 crores, the facility will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, including a massive exhibition hall for 10,000 people, a 5,000-seat convention hall and a 2,000-capacity auditorium spread across two floors.

It is also designed to accommodate parking for 1,700 vehicles along with dining areas, cafeterias, and a VIP lounge. The interior and exterior design of the centre would include ornamental stapathi works, hardscaping, and an entrance arch for a more aesthetic appeal.

The Public Works Department (PWD) which is in charge of the project said that it has nearly completed land acquisitions and work would begin soon. Officials at the department said that the project is expected to be completed in 18 months time.