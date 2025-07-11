Work on 300-seater GCC council hall to begin soon

CHENNAI: Ripon Building, the heritage structure that houses the headquarters of the Greater Chennai Corporation, would soon have a new hall with high-end facilities to hold council meetings. The work on the hall, which can accommodate 300 members, will commence after the foundation stone is laid by Chief Minister MK Stalin, sources said.

The century-old British-era structure also houses the council hall, which is a replica of the London council hall with ornate wooden panels and French windows. However, the present hall had space to accommodate only 155 councillors, which became cramped after the ward representatives increased to 200.

As the number is expected to rise further to 300 after the delimitation, the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department announced that a new council hall would be built with adequate seating facilities.

Mayor R Priya had also announced the statue of late chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi would be installed in the new structure, which, she said, would be functional before her term as the civic chief ends.

Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar told DT Next that the new council hall would be constructed behind Amma Maligai within the Ripon Building premises after demolishing the old structures there. The foundation-laying ceremony by the Chief Minister would be held next month, and the construction would be completed within 24 months, he added.

According to sources, the design of the new structure would be in sync with the Ripon Building and other heritage structures nearby. The new hall, which would cost an estimated Rs 77.25 crore, would be a ground plus three floors structure with a built-up space of 8,524 square metres.

Other than the council hall with 300 seats, it would have a balcony with 50 gallery seats each for the members of the press and public. The building would also house the offices of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and eight committees that would meet even future needs, and separate offices for the ruling and opposition parties.

This new council hall would be equipped with the latest technology to enhance communication. It would have a grand dome measuring 85 feet x 107 feet with a height of 18 feet to provide abundant natural light. The building would also house public and private galleries, along with a 100-seater dining space. The galleries would have 50 seats each, with dedicated space for video equipment.