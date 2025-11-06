Women behind 3 wheels and a union: Chennai’s women auto drivers form India’s first registered union

CHENNAI: There is no dearth of challenges for women auto drivers. From gender discrimination, financial burdens and health issues to lack of access to public toilets, the obstacles they have to overcome are many. And yet, these women are undeterred, as they understand the strength in numbers in any fight. One of the many reasons they formed Veera Pengal Munnetra Sangam (VPMS) collective, the country’s first registered women auto drivers’ union.

“Around 50% of the women in our auto drivers’ union are single parents, but we don’t feel like we’re single,” smiles A Mohanasundari (40), president.

Concurring with her is Leela Rani (47), its treasurer, as Mohana affectionately puts her arm around the older woman, her friend. It is this spirit of sisterhood and female companionship that drives the collective forward.

VPMS also has a 25-member cooperative society, donning entrepreneurial hats. This plan had earlier won them the first prize (Rs 50,000) at IIM-Kozhikode’s Women Start-up Programme 3.0. The latest feather in their cap: they are now the subjects of a documentary, Auto Queens, which is gaining international attention.

Mohanasundari (or Mohana) from Ayanavaram studied till Class 8. Over the years, she tried small businesses — a beauty parlour, a fast food shop, a tiffin centre, but suffered losses, especially during the COVID lockdown. She turned to auto driving around eight years ago and now earns up to Rs 30,000 a month.

Women auto drivers in the city had first come together only to coordinate school trips on a WhatsApp group. Later, learning about unions and the support they provide, they wanted to form one of their own. With guidance from community organiser Vijay Gnanaprasad, co-founder, Alliance for Community Empowerment (ACE), they rode ahead.

In April 2024, after many hassles, VPMS was formally registered. It now has around 400 women auto drivers as members.

The women face constant financial pressure: school fees, vehicle insurance, interest-heavy loans from moneylenders, health expenses, and little scope for savings. Banks do not give them loans without a house, husband, or surety. In case of illness or accident, they seek NGOs’ help.

When one auto driver died, her dependent mother received only some money collected by fellow drivers. That incident pushed them to build stronger support systems within their own union, recounts Mohana. Today, each member contributes Rs 222. From that pool, the union offers:

Rs 10 lakh insurance cover in case of a driver’s death (renewals managed by a union staff member and their lawyer, to save time and avoid late penalty)

Loans of Rs 10,000 for members who pay regularly for six months, repayable in 10 months. Later, loan amounts can rise to Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000

Rs 3,000-5,000 for members who cannot work for a few weeks due to sickness or accident

Rs 10,000 for parents’ or in-laws’ funeral rites, unlocked after a period of membership

The women describe VPMS as an irumbu kottai (iron fortress). But their struggles continue.

“There is no auto stand for women. At Metro stations or malls, male drivers of the ‘auto stand’ don’t allow us to park there. We’re working on it,” Mohana says. As for restrooms, they only have the option to visit petrol bunks, as not all restaurants are welcoming.

Alongside the union, they are busy trying to get their cooperative society registered. Their business plan is to buy oil and spare parts wholesale and sell them on retail, creating extra income and savings. The profits can support children’s education, help buy vehicles, and give the women a stronger financial base.

For these women, the union and cooperative are not just about money but dignity and hope. They want their growth to inspire others to work and be independent. “Not just women in transport, but even women working as conductors and petrol bunk workers,” Mohana adds. “We only want acknowledgement. We want CM Stalin to encourage us. We want younger women drivers to have a better future than us.”