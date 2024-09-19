Woman's chopped body found in suitcase near Chennai's IT Corridor, suspect held

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old woman's severed body was found dumped in a suitcase in Thoraipakkam near the IT corridor (OMR) on Thursday. Police have arrested the alleged killer, identified as Manikandan, who hails from Sivaganga district.

According to preliminary investigations, the victim, Deepa alias Vellaiammal, a resident of Madhavaram, was a sex worker. Manikandan reportedly killed Deepa with a hammer after a quarrel ensued when she demanded more money from him, police said.

Manikandan had contacted Deepa through a broker, and she had gone to Thoraipakkam on Wednesday. When she failed to return home, her brother tracked her mobile phone using the 'find my device' option and discovered that she was last spotted near Thoraipakkam.

Deepa's brother then reported that she was missing at the Manali police station on Wednesday night, following which Thoraipakkam police launched an investigation. On Thursday, they recovered the suitcase containing Deepa's severed body parts. Later, using CCTV footage, police tracked and arrested Manikandan.