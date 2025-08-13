Woman who filed false Pocso complaint against father-in-law to be booked by Chennai Police

CHENNAI: Chennai Police said that they will be initiating legal action against a woman who filed a false POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act complaint against her father-in-law alleging that he sexually abused her daughter.

The Royapettah AWPS (All Women Police Station) personnel who registered a case and began investigations learnt that the complaint was a motivated one and the woman filed the complaint on the insistence of her husband.

Police investigations revealed that the elderly man had continuously condemned his son, a ME graduate for not going to work and staying at home. Angered over this, the son and his wife conspired to file a POCSO complaint against the elderly man.

In an official statement, Chennai Police said that they have taken legal steps to book the woman. Police also warned public that severe action would be taken against those who misuse POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act.