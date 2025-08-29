Woman uses chilli powder for burglary attempt, arrested

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attempting to burgle a house in the Golden George Nagar area of Mugaippair after assaulting the resident with chili powder.

The incident occurred at the residence of Sukumar (62), a businessman who lives with his family on the first floor of a building in the JJ Nagar police limit. According to the complaint, a woman, later identified as Mallika, entered Sukumar's home around morning hours and asked for work.

When Sukumar questioned her identity and asked her to leave, the woman allegedly threw a handful of chili powder directly into his face. As Sukumar raised an alarm, the suspect tried to flee down the staircase.

She was intercepted by Sukumar's niece, who lives on the ground floor. In a desperate attempt to escape, the assailant threw more chili powder at the niece and a domestic helper present at the scene. However, the two women managed to overpower and subdue the intruder before handing her over to the JJ Nagar police station.

Following an investigation led by the Crime Branch Inspector of the JJ Nagar police, the accused was identified as Mallika (55), a resident of the Koyambedu area. The police confirmed that her intention was to commit theft.

A case has been registered at the JJ Nagar police station, and Mallika was placed under arrest. After interrogation, she was produced before a local court. The court has ordered her to be remanded to judicial custody.

Police officials have commended the alertness of the residents in apprehending the suspect.