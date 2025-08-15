Woman stabbed to death by partner in Kotturpuram

CHENNAI: A domestic dispute turned fatal in Kotturpuram late Thursday night, resulting in the murder of a 35-year-old woman allegedly by her live-in partner. The Kotturpuram Police have registered a case and arrested the man.

The victim has been identified as Saniya Yadav, originally from Nepal. She had reportedly left her previous husband and had been living with her partner, Sanbaga Bahadur Sarki (36), originally from Lebong, Darjeeling district, West Bengal, for the past two years. They resided at a home on New Street, Kotturpuram, along with Saniya's two children from her previous marriage: a 10-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son, both attending local Corporation schools.

According to the complaint filed by Uma Shankar , the owner of the residence at 72/48, Ellai Amman Koil Street, Kotturpuram, the couple had a history of frequent arguments. Saniya allegedly suspected Sanbaga of having an affair with another woman, leading to daily conflicts.

On Thursday around 10:45 pm, another heated argument erupted between the couple. Uma Shankar reported that Sanbaga Bahadur Sarki was in an inebriated state during this altercation. In a fit of rage, he allegedly grabbed a knife nearby and stabbed Saniya Yadav twice in the abdomen and once in her right hand. Saniya succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Uma Shankar alerted the Kotturpuram Police. Officers promptly arrived at the location, secured the scene, and initiated an investigation. Saniya Yadav's body was recovered and sent via private ambulance to the Royapettah Government Hospital for postmortem.

The accused, Sambaga Bahadur Sarki, who was present at the house, was taken into custody by the police. Based on Uma Shankar's complaint and preliminary inquiries, the Kotturpuram Police Station arrested him.