Woman sets tippler son afire in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Infuriated by son’s drunk behaviour, a 47-year-old woman set him on fire in neighbouring Tiruvallur. The man succumbed to burns late Monday night, after which she was arrested under murder charges.

S Jayanthi, a widow, was a sanitary worker at a private company in Thodukadu. She lived with her elder son, Krishnamoorthy (27).

The probe revealed that Krishnamoorthy used to harass his mother, often in an inebriated manner, demanding money to buy alcohol. On Sunday, he had allegedly picked up an argument with her in an intoxicated state, demanding Rs 2 lakh to start a business. An irate Jayanthi took petrol from the family’s two-wheeler and, poured it on Krishnamoorthy when he was asleep and set him afire. Neighbours rushed to the man’s aid and moved him to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed.

Mappedu Police arrested the woman on murder charges. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.