Woman passenger found dead on IndiGo flight from Kuala Lumpur to Chennai

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old female passenger was found dead on an IndiGo Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Chennai on Tuesday. She had suffered a heart attack, police said.

The deceased woman, identified as Rasathi (37) from Kallakurichi district, was working in Kuala Lumpur as a housekeeper for the past two years, as her husband did not have a steady job. She was suffering from lung disease, and hence was returning home.

When on the Chennai-bound flight, the woman became unwell and the flight staff informed the pilot. The pilot immediately contacted the Chennai airport control room and called for a medical team. As soon as the flight landed at the Chennai airport at 7 am today, the waiting medical team boarded the flight and examined the passenger but she was found dead.

They declared that the passenger had died of a sudden heart attack caused by lung disease.

Upon information, the Chennai airport police rushed to the scene, recovered the passenger's body and sent it to the Chromepet Government Hospital for an autopsy.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.