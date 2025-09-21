Woman mowed down by MTC bus in Adyar, dies

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old woman was killed after her scooter was mowed down by a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus on Sardar Patel Road in Adyar on Saturday evening.

The deceased woman was identified as Neha Xavier of Kasturbai Nagar near Adyar. According to the police, the woman was employed with a private firm in Mylapore.

Neha was riding along Sardar Patel Road and went on the Adyar flyover Link Road when the government bus, which was trailing her, hit her two-wheeler. The woman was thrown to the ground in the impact.

On being alerted, the Adyar Traffic Investigation unit rushed to the location and moved Neha to Government Royapettah Hospital, where she was declared dead. The police registered a case and arrested the bus driver, Annadurai (54) of Velachery.