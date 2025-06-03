Woman killed after mowed down by luxury car in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old woman was killed after she was mowed down by a rashly driven luxury car on Wallajah Road in Triplicane on Tuesday evening.

The deceased woman was identified as Valar, a resident of Narasimman Koil Street in Washermanpet.

Onlookers rushed to the woman's aid after she was struck by the luxury sedan, a BMW and moved her to a hospital nearby where she was declared as brought dead.

Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) personnel have apprehended the person driving the car and are investigating.

Police sources said that he is a bar owner. He will be subjected to medical tests to ascertain if he was driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Further investigations are on.