Woman hit by MTC bus succumbs a day later; driver arrested

CHENNAI: The woman who was injured in an accident involving an MTC bus at the Broadway bus stand late on Wednesday succumbed on Thursday.

The accident occurred around 7 pm on Wednesday, near the 71E bus platform inside the Broadway bus stand. The deceased, identified as Palaniyammal (50), a resident of Thuraipakkam, was crossing the road from east to west when she was struck by the MTC bus (route M50: Broadway to Thiruverkadu).

According to eyewitnesses, the bus driver, R Thanigai Malai (41), failed to notice the woman, and run her over. The front wheel of the bus allegedly crushed her right shoulder, causing severe injuries. Bystanders rushed her to RGGGH by ambulance.

A case was initially registered under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(b) (causing grievous hurt) of the BNS, and later altered to include Section 106(a) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) after Palaniyammal’s death. She passed away at 2 am Thursday due to complications from her injuries, police sources said.

A police team seized the bus and arrested the driver.

CCTV footage from the scene has been secured as evidence. The complainant, Arulraj (42), the victim’s relative, reported that Palaniyammal was returning after visiting her ailing granddaughter at the hospital.