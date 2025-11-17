Woman held with ganja worth Rs 3 cr in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officers seized hydroponic ganja worth Rs 3 crore and arrested a woman at the Chennai airport on Sunday.

While checking passengers who arrived from Bangkok via Sri Lanka, the officers intercepted a 35-year-old woman who visited Thailand on a tourist visa.

The woman from northern India gave evasive answers, and the officers found a new air conditioner in her belongings.

Upon dismantling the AC unit, they found a total of five packages of hydroponic ganja, weighing about three kgs and worth Rs 3 crore.