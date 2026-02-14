Woman held in Chennai for stealing from homes with keys found in shoes, flower pots

The accused, Indumathi (35) of Ocheri, Ranipet, frequently travelled to Chennai and roamed around neighbourhoods looking for locked houses.

Sembium police arrested her based on a complaint from S Sugumaran (66), a resident of Venkataraman Street, Perambur.

On Tuesday (February 10), he went to his workshop after locking the house, leaving the keys inside the shoes outside the door. When he returned, he found the door open and Rs 4,000 cash and silver articles missing.