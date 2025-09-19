Woman dies under suspicious circumstances at Insta-friend's flat in Alapakkam

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances late last night after a reported fall inside a residence in Alapakkam. The incident has led to the detention of a male acquaintance for questioning.

The deceased has been identified as Sri Lakshmi, a resident of Royapettah who worked at an auditing firm in Nandanam.

According to preliminary information from the Maduravoyal Police, the woman had known the occupant of the house, Ganesh Ram (26), for the past four years through Instagram. She reportedly visited his rented first-floor apartment in Kamatchi Amman Nagar, Alapakkam, on the evening of September 18.

Police sources state that due to heavy rain, the woman decided to stay for dinner. The two allegedly consumed alcohol together. Later in the night, the woman reportedly felt nauseous and, while on her way to the bathroom, fainted and fell.

She sustained a severe injury to her right forehead in the fall and was found unresponsive. Ganesh Ram allegedly informed her parents and called a 108 ambulance. Medical personnel who arrived at the scene declared her dead.

Ganesh Ram reported the incident to the Maduravoyal Police Control Room well after midnight on Thursday. A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) [culpable homicide not amounting to murder].

The investigating officer, Inspector Boopathiraj, along with a team, arrived at the scene. The victim's body has been sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMC) Hospital for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

The parents of the deceased have arrived at the scene. Ganesh Ram is currently being held at the police station for further interrogation as the investigation continues.