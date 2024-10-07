Woman dies of heart attack mid air on Chennai-Malaysia flight

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old woman from Nesappakkam passed away while flying mid-air in Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Chennai, reportedly due to heart attack.

The passenger, identified as Kalaiyarasi, was returning to India after two-months.

The flight landed at Chennai International Airport around 11:10 pm.

Crew members attempted to wake up Kalaiyarasi as passengers disembarked, but she remained unresponsive.

Medical personnel from the airport rushed to the scene, but it was confirmed that she had died, likely due to a massive heart attack in her sleep.

Authorities have taken her body for a post-mortem examination, and the Chennai airport police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Following the incident, the flight back was delayed and eventually departed for Kuala Lumpur at 1 AM, carrying 267 passengers.