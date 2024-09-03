Woman dies of cardiac arrest on Ahmedabad-Chennai Indigo flight

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old woman died due to cardiac arrest on a Ahmedabad-Chennai flight on Tuesday.

When the Indigo Airlines flight carrying 174 passengers was nearing Chennai, Sabithri, of Port Blair, who was travelling along with her husband, suffered severe chest pain and fell unconscious.

The cabin crew informed the pilot and Chennai Air Traffic Control (ATC) personnel was alerted. Soon, the flight was given landing priority and it landed at the Chennai airport about 20 minutes before the scheduled arrival time.

When the medical team rushed inside the aircraft to check Sabithri, they found that she had died already due to cardiac arrest.

Later the airport police sent the woman's body for an autopsy at the Chrompet GH.

A case has been registered.

Police said the couple had visited Ahmedabad for a vacation and were on their way back home to Port Blair via Chennai.