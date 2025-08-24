Woman dies by suicide after fiancé calls off wedding; man arrested

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman leapt to death from the seventh-floor terrace of her fiancé’s residence in Vepery on Saturday evening, after he allegedly called off the wedding citing personal differences. The man has been arrested by the police under the charges of abetment to suicide.

The deceased was identified as D Harshita of Royapuram. She was assisting her father in his wholesale garment business.

Around a year ago, Harshita got acquainted with D Darshan (26) of Vepery and the duo entered into a relationship. After informing both their parents, the couple got engaged in February this year. However, two months ago, Darshan communicated to her family that he has decided to call off the wedding, citing differences.

In an attempt to convince him to marry her, on Saturday, Harshita took her family and relatives to his house in Vepery to sort out the issues. Darshan, however, did not agree to change his decision, after which she went to the terrace of the building and took the fatal jump.