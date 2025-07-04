Woman councillor hacked to death by husband near Chennai

CHENNAI: A councillor with Thirunindravur municipal corporation was hacked to death by her husband in Thirunindravur, 40 kms from Chennai on Thursday night due to a family dispute.

The deceased S Gomathi (38) was the councillor of ward 26 in Thirunindravur municipality and contested as an Independent, according to official records.

Police said that her husband, Stephen Raj is a VCK functionary. The couple got married ten years ago and lived in Periya colony, Thirunindravur with their four sons.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had frequent quarrels in the last few months.

On Friday night, after an argument near their house, Stephen Raj attacked her with a knife repeatedly and the woman bled to death on the scene.

Police sources said that the woman's husband, Stephen Raj surrendered with the police after the murder.

Police have moved her body to the government hospital for post mortem.