Begin typing your search...

    Woman constable's hand slashed with blade in festival procession in RA Puram

    Reports stated, a person named Ajay may be responsible for the attack and four suspects have been apprehended.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Aug 2024 6:42 AM GMT
    Woman constables hand slashed with blade in festival procession in RA Puram
    X

    Visual from the spot (Screengrab:X-@ThanthiTV)

    CHENNAI: A woman constable's hand was slashed with a blade in Raja Annamalai Puram during a festival procession.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, Anushiya was injured while attempting to disperse a rioting group in a procession. The attackers slashed her with a blade and fled the scene.

    The injured constable, was treated and has four stitches on her hand.

    Reports stated, a person named Ajay may be responsible for the attack and four suspects have been apprehended.

    RA Puram police are investigating the incident.

    Chennai Festival Procession AttackWoman constableFestival Violence ChennaiConstable Hand Injured
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick