Woman constable's hand slashed with blade in festival procession in RA Puram

CHENNAI: A woman constable's hand was slashed with a blade in Raja Annamalai Puram during a festival procession.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Anushiya was injured while attempting to disperse a rioting group in a procession. The attackers slashed her with a blade and fled the scene.

The injured constable, was treated and has four stitches on her hand.

Reports stated, a person named Ajay may be responsible for the attack and four suspects have been apprehended.

RA Puram police are investigating the incident.