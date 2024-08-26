Begin typing your search...
Woman constable's hand slashed with blade in festival procession in RA Puram
Reports stated, a person named Ajay may be responsible for the attack and four suspects have been apprehended.
CHENNAI: A woman constable's hand was slashed with a blade in Raja Annamalai Puram during a festival procession.
According to a Thanthi TV report, Anushiya was injured while attempting to disperse a rioting group in a procession. The attackers slashed her with a blade and fled the scene.
The injured constable, was treated and has four stitches on her hand.
Reports stated, a person named Ajay may be responsible for the attack and four suspects have been apprehended.
RA Puram police are investigating the incident.
Next Story