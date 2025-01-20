Woman constable on duty injured by manja thread in Aminjikarai

CHENNAI: A woman police constable suffered injuries after a snapped manja thread slashed her while she was riding a scooter on a flyover in Aminjikarai on Sunday. The injured constable, Ramya (25), is attached to the Aminjikarai police station and was on her way to work when the incident happened.

Police said Ramya was riding her scooter from Pudupet towards Aminjikarai station. After the thread cut her neck, she lost control of the bike and fell onto the road. Fortunately for her, the cut was not deep and she did not suffer serious injuries from the fall either, police said.

Passersby rescued the constable and moved her to a hospital nearby for treatment where she is said to be in a stable condition. On information, the Aminjikarai police conducted investigations and secured four minor boys for flying kites using manja thread in the neighbourhood. They were let off after they gave an undertaking at the police station.