Ambur: Woman arrested for drowning infant daughter in water tank

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her three-months-old infant by drowning her in a water tank in Ambur on Tuesday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the accused Asliya Tasmeen, wife of Akbar Basha, was a resident of Town Reddy Thoppu. The couple had three children including their three-months-old infant Arfa Fathima.

On Tuesday morning, after Akbar left to work, his wife was at home with their three children. Within a couple of hours, Asliya knocked on the door of her house owner Ashiya who lives downstairs and claimed that her infant daughter was missing.

Shocked by this, the duo began to search the premises for the baby and to everyone's horror, they found the child's body floating in the water tank. They immediately rushed the child to a nearby government hospital where doctors declared her dead.

On information, the Ambur Town police registered a case and conducted enquiries with the residents of the house. When the police noticed that the child's mother was acting in a suspicious manner, they grilled her further until she confessed to killing the baby.

The woman claimed that it was difficult to raise three children and she barely got any sleep which pushed her to take the extreme step. Following this, the police arrested the accused and remanded her to judicial custody.