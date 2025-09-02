Withholding horizontal reservation for trans persons transphobic

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu government having released its transgender (TG) policy, the calls for horizontal reservation among trans persons have gained momentum once again. The community members urge the DMK government to fulfil the demand that has been pending for over 18 years.

The much-anticipated ‘Tamil Nadu State Policy for Trans gender persons’ was released by CM Stalin on July 31 this year, after he assured of the same in April 2022.

Though trans persons welcomed the policy and cheered this as a noble step towards inclusivity, they expressed disappointment to have ignored horizontal reservation for trans persons. The policy, valid for five years, covers various features to improve the socio-economic conditions of the trans community.

Though in 2024, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan of Madras High Court directed the government to provide horizontal reservation, TN has ignored it, allege the community. Also, they seek horizontal reservation instead of a blanket reservation for all trans persons under the Most Backward Class (MBC) category, as the opportunities and support systems are not the same for trans persons everywhere.

Those born in a dominant community have more acceptance, resources and success in the field of their choice over trans persons born in oppressed communities like Dalit/Bahujan/Adivasi (DBA), trans community explain.

Trans rights activist Grace Banu actively involved in demanding horizontal reservation from 2011 strongly accused the policy makers of being transphobic and casteist. “When TN has been at the forefront in providing reservation for persons with disability, women, students from Tamil medium schools, why hesitate in providing reservation for trans persons? Also, the MHC from 2013 had been suggesting the State government consider reservation for trans persons, yet there has been no intervention from the state’s end so far,” she fumed.

Grace opined that by now it was evident that the government was keen only on providing the trans community with schemes pertaining to welfare and not in particular that satisfy their rights in education, employment and reservation. “Depriving us of rightful reservation is a deliberate attempt to keep us oppressed in society so that we do not venture into government jobs and eventually into policy-making roles,” she pointed out.

The trans community hinted that the State government was quick to announce temporary employment for trans persons in the home guard of the state, after being inspired by the similar announcement made in Andhra Pradesh. “However, TN is hesitant to be inspired by Karnataka which had already implemented 1% reservation for trans in 2021,” they stated.

Citing the above case, Grace asserted that TN policy makers were only keen on welfare schemes, but not permanent life empowering policies that would uplift the community as whole. “How is this social justice?” she fumed.

Calling for horizontal reservation, seven trans persons from 2018 moved the MHC. Among them are Aradhana, a trans rights activist and Thenmozhi, an artist who moved the court for a constable job in the TN police department.

Aradhana said, “In addition to social ostracisation, the oppression we face is double-layered – caste and gender. That’s why it’s vital for the State government to announce horizontal reservation.”

Explaining the gaps within the trans community, Thenmozhi piped in: “We often witness DBAs engaged in begging, prostitution, and daily wage-related work, among other jobs, which seldom happens to trans persons from dominant castes. To fill this gap, we need horizontal reservation. Additionally, categorising all trans persons as MBC is against social justice and equality.”

As per the 2011 census, there are about 4.88 lakh trans persons in India and 22,364 in TN. However, trans persons claim that the numbers in TN have risen to at least 2 lakh by now.

Living Smile Vidya, a trans theatre practitioner and a Dalit rights activist expressed disappointment in the government’s reluctance to announce horizontal reservation. “TN government should understand why we need it. A committee must be set up with the right members. As most of them linked to NGOs, Jamath wants to keep the current wheel running as it serves them a purpose of engaging trans persons in begging and prostitution. They should be excluded from these committees,” she averred. “Further, the State government should ensure jobs within the government even before implementing horizontal reservation. This will give a much-needed impetus for the community to pursue education.”

Also, after the reservation comes into effect, the government should ensure that trans persons willing to pursue higher education or prepare for competitive exams are given adequate support systems, from all quarters like family, government and society as a whole.

Meanwhile, as the government is also working to release LGBQA+ policy, L Ramakrishnan, vice president of public health NGO Saathi, urged the State to swiftly release the same. Hence, requesting for horizontal reservation, the trans community demand the government to be true to their words of Dravidian Model, equality and social justice. They say, anything else is just a welfare measure, not a right-based inclusive announcement.

BOX

Trans welfare schemes implemented till date

· No of identity cards issued till July 2025 – 10,637

· No of educational assistance provided – 24

· No of ration cards issued – 6,231

· No of house site pattas issued since May 20211 – 877

· No of houses allotted through TN urban habitat board – 722

· No of houses provided under Kanavu Illam Scheme – 466

· No of health insurance cards issued – 5,123

· No of SHGs formed – 60 groups (403 members)

· Self-employment grants since May 2011 – 811

· Relief fund provided for COVID-19 – 8,493

· Free bus travel availed by trans persons – Rs 38.74 lakh

· No of pensioners till 2025 – 1,760